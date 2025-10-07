Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders hypes up son as Shedeur Sanders becomes Browns QB2 after Joe Flacco trade to Bengals

The Cleveland Browns began the summer with four quarterbacks, but after trading away Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco, only Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders remain on the active roster. With Deshaun Watson still out because of injury, Gabriel and Sanders are now the only QBs available in the lineup. Bailey Zappe is on the team’s practice squad as extra depth, but not the active list.

Sanders has moved up to QB2 after Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. After the update, Shedeur’s mother, and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, reposted the news about her son’s promotion and added a sticker of Shedeur doing his signature wrist pose.

@pilarsanders' IG story

Coach Prime also shared his sentiment after the news became official. When asked about Flacco’s trade, he said:

“I don’t care. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes.”

However, speaking about his son’s ascent, he said:

“I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that, I care about him. The rest of that mess, I don’t.”

The Bengals are having a hard time without their resident quarterback Joe Burrow and after a poor production by Jake Browning, they sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

When will Shedeur Sanders get his turn on the field?

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns plan to play Shedeur Sanders “at some point this season when he’s ready.” The coaching staff wants to make sure he has a full week of practice and a game plan specifically designed for him, which would be different from they run with Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders is eager to play, however. In an interview with ESPN Cleveland before Week 4, Sanders had said, “I’m ready to play right now” if the team calls on him.

Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel started in the Week 5 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He was sacked two times and threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers next on the road on Sunday, with Gabriel as the starter.

