"Coaches aren't allowed in the blue tent": Adam Schefter reveals Brian Daboll could be in trouble for rushing Jaxson Dart's concussion check

NFL insider Adam Schefter warned about New York Giants coach Brian Daboll getting in trouble with the league for his course of action after rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart got hit late in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. As the former Ole Miss star went into the medical tent, Daboll followed him and tried to get a look inside before returning to the sideline.During Friday's episode of &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; Schefter explained that Daboll could find himself in trouble with the league. Coaches aren't allowed to be inside or near the tent and the league will investigate what happened during those seconds. &quot;Jaxson Dart was in the medical tent, Brian Daboll goes over to the medical tent, which is a no-no. Coaches are now allowed in the tent, near the tent,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;The NFL said today that it is initiating a review of what occurred last night.&quot;Brian Daboll apologized to the head trainer right there. Things were getting heated because the head trainer or the head doctor was trying to be a part of the decision-making process. He doesn't make the final decision, but he's a part of the team there, and Brian Daboll, obviously, didn't like what he heard, but he apologized to that man.&quot;Jaxson Dart put up a show on Thursday, going 17 of 25 for 195 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, he carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards and one touchdown to round up a terrific night. The Giants won the game 34-17, making a statement against the defending Super Bowl champions.Brian Daboll apologizes for his behavior during Jaxson Dart's injuryAfter the game was over, Brian Daboll reflected on his behavior and admitted he apologized to the medical team for the way he acted.“I apologized directly to our team physician,” Daboll said. “I just wanted his a** out there if he was okay… I’m like ‘is he gonna be good or not I’m gonna call a timeout on 4th down and go for this son of a b****.'”“If you’ve ever been on an NFL sideline, there’s a lot of emotions… I certainly am an emotional guy,” Daboll continued.New York will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 19, against the Denver Broncos, in a duel between the two teams that beat the Eagles this season.