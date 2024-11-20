"Coaching for his job": Giants HC Brian Daboll on hot seat following Daniel Jones benching, NFL insider claims

After Monday's (November 18) announcement of QB Daniel Jones being benched, New York Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll is under intense scrutiny. In light of this scenario, NFL insider, Jordan Schultz suggests that Daboll may be fighting hard to get his future with the team secure.

"I would say that Joe [Giants GM Joe Schoen] is probably safer right now than Brian Day. I think Brian, it's been made clear to me, is coaching for his job over the last seven weeks with Tommy DeVito," Schultz said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That said, for Daniel Jones, it is safe to assume that his time with the New York Giants is coming to an end. This is despite his contract extension in 2023 worth $160 million. Coming to his statistics, Jones has thrown just eight TDs against seven interceptions this season.

For the Giants, benching Jones is not the end of their problem. The additional salary obligations and $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 will make the decision on his future harder for the Giants.

Brian Daboll stopped Daniel Jones from getting benched earlier in the season

Daniel Jones has consistently struggled to show the flashes of his brilliance like last season. However, New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll has time and again stood firmly by the veteran QB. In fact, during the blowout loss to the Eagles in Week 7, Daboll rejected the idea of replacing Jones.

However, the narrative has completely shifted now with Jones being benched. After the Giants' revaluation, the team has now announced that Tommy DeVito will start in the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Interestingly, Brian Daboll has now added his two cents about the DeVito-related move, saying (via USA Today):

"After evaluating a bunch of things and looking a lot of tape – and being around Tommy last year, where he created a little bit of a spark for us – that's the reason we're going with Tommy.

Drew Lock will step in as the backup of Tommy DeVito. As per the New York Post, the Giants are most likely going with DeVito instead of Lock since the backup QB will not be included in the roster in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.