Colby Covington had some interesting takes on Travis Kelce, Pfizer vaccines and Taylor Swift in his latest interview. The mixed martial artist is merely the latest in a long line of off-field experts who have the solutions to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive struggles.

And it has nothing to do with lack of wide receivers for Patrick Mahomes that puts more pressure on Travis Kelce. Nor does it have anything to do with Matt Nagy's offensive schemes not being the best. Instead, according to Colby Covington, it all comes down to the Chiefs tight end going "woke" by promoting the Pfizer COVID booster shot for this fall.

The MMA fighter began by saying that what the Kansas City star is doing is disgusting and referred to being surrounded by dark clouds. He said,

"Yeah, it's disgusting. It's despicable what Travis Kelce has done... It's just irresponsible by Travis Kelce. You know, it's no mistake that he's having some of the worst career stats that he's ever had right now because all the negative cloud, that dark clouds surround him."

Colby Covington continued by saying that in tying up with Pfizer, the tight end has sold his sold to the devil. And that is the reason for the drop in his performances according to the UFC star, who added,

"He sold his soul to the devil and it's sad to see. Travis Kelce is nothing more than a shell. And you know, he's going downhill fast. You know, go woke, go broke."

Covington went on to further add that Taylor Swif's relationship with the Kansas City player is merely a gimmick and the primary purpose of getting one of the most famous people in the planet involved is to promote the Pfizer vaccination shots.

Colby Covington joins Aaron Rodgers in criticizing Travis Kelce for promoting Pfizer jabs

Colby Covington becomes just the latest sportsperson to take aim at Kelce for promoting the COVID vaccine. Aaron Rodgers, also a vaccine skeptic, has previously called the Kansas City player "Mr. Pfizer".

At that time, the Chiefs star had said that he did not want to get into a war of words over vaccinations and even taken a slight jab at the quarterback playing for the New York Jets, who are owned by Johnson & Johnson heir Woody Johnson.

It looks unlikely that he will respond to the UFC star's comments given he won a Super Bowl this year despite his viewpoint on getting vaccinated.