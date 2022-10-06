Cole Beasley's net worth & career earnings

Cole Beasley is a true underdog story that wouldn't have been possible without a lot of self-belief and heart. He has always been motivated to prove the naysayers wrong. He was small for a wide receiver and did not play for an NCAA powerhouse. He wasn't selected in the NFL draft and did not have any standout skills. However, he still managed to triumph over adversity, signing for his hometown team.

Beasley enjoyed a sustained period as a contributory member of America's team. His time at the Dallas Cowboys will be remembered by diehard fans and casuals alike. He gave the quarterback a unique option on each down with his excellent route running. Cole Beasley might not have played in any Pro Bowls and might not have a fist full of rings, but he made the most of an 11-season run in the NFL.

So as we celebrate the retirement of a Dallas icon, we will check out his career earnings, brand endorsements, and estimated net worth.

Cole Beasley's career earnings

Cole Beasley - Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Beasley made his first NFL roster as an undrafted member of the 2012 Dallas Cowboys team. As with undrafted free agents, he was signed to a minimum-level contract by the franchise, earning $391,500. However, thanks to some stellar play, discipline, and a salary spike in his position, he made $15,547,500 for the totality of his Dallas Cowboys career.

In the 2019 season, Beasley left the Cowboys for the Buffalo Bills, signing a $29 million contract. That's not bad for an undrafted wide receiver. He saw out his contract with the Bills before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one last hurrah in the league. Beasley earned $164,244 during his short time with the Buccaneers.

Overall, Beasley made a good amount of money for his efforts on the Gridiron, a cool $38,616,275 over eleven seasons in the NFL.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein



Bills celebrate Cole Beasley's 33rd career touchdown—the most ever by a player 5-8 or shorter, per ESPN broadcast Bills celebrate Cole Beasley's 33rd career touchdown—the most ever by a player 5-8 or shorter, per ESPN broadcast 🔥 https://t.co/I3yUDdBGAe

Cole Beasley's endorsements

Cole Beasley - Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals

Beasley signed many endorsement deals throughout his eleven-year NFL career, mostly due to his good looks, charisma, and underdog story. He signed deals with brands such as Old Spice, Body Armor, Cholula, Nike, Grubhub, Farm Rich Snacks, Polaris Off-Road, Kroger, Microsoft Xbox, Subway, Walmart, and Prime Video.

He has appeared in ads, promotional campaigns, press releases, and other content for the above companies. Beasley has made an estimated $5,000,000 off endorsements during his career.

Cole Beasley's net worth

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

On October 5, 2022, Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. He played for three franchises: the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is estimated to have a total net worth of between $14 Million and $25 Million.

Poll : 0 votes