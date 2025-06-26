Cole Kmet's wife Emily Jarosz shares glimpse of their dreamy honeymoon in Saint-Tropez 18 days after their wedding (In Photos)

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet married his longtime girlfriend Emily Jarosz in a big wedding ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, on June 8. However, it wasn’t until Thursday that the couple gave fans an update about their honeymoon.

Jarosz and Kmet traveled to Saint-Tropez to enjoy a romantic honeymoon in France. She shared an Instagram post that included a handful of pictures of the newlyweds from their tropical vacation.

"Started our honeymoon that never ends! Ate all the cheese and butter, and heading home with a suitcase of French skincare," Jarosz wrote.

There were multiple photos of the places they visited together. The post also featured an adorable selfie of them holding glasses of martinis from one of their dinner dates.

Additionally, there was a snap of Jarosz from inside a yacht, holding on to her knit hat while subtly showing off her diamond-engraved wedding ring. She finished her honeymoon recap with a photo Kmet standing on a lavender field.

Cole Kmet’s wife Emily Jarosz recapped photos from ‘sentimental’ Chicago wedding

Emily Jarosz shared a joint Instagram post with her wedding photographer, Every Collective, featuring her wedding pictures with Cole Kmet. From photos of the couple walking down the aisle to snaps of the wedding venue, the post documented many moments from their big day.

“Their wedding day was a seamless blend of grace and celebration. With soft greens and elegant blues, overflowing hydrangeas, and sentimental touches at every turn. It was timeless in design and deeply personal in feeling,” Everly Collective wrote on June 19.

Many NFL stars attended the wedding. The list included Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright, among others.

The couple had a dedicated table for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at their wedding reception. However, the Chiefs tight end and the "Blank Space" singer weren’t able to make it.

