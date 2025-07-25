Cole Kmet's wife, Emily, sent a sweet message to him as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season. Kmet started his NFL journey in 2020 after being selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round with the No. 43 pick in the draft and has since been an integral part of the team. He is looking forward to his sixth season with the Bears.On Thursday, Emily Kmet shared a picture of her husband celebrating a milestone achievement, and in the caption, she expressed her excitement for the new season.&quot;Season six loading,&quot; she wrote.Cole Kmet's wife Emily sends 5-word message as Bears TE gears up for S6 /@emily.kmetShe posted a snap of the Bears tight end standing in front of a decorated wall with his face cutouts and a big number &quot;6&quot; in the background. He wore gray shorts, an olive shirt and a cap.She also shared another photo, hugging her husband with a caption that read:&quot;...go make this year big.&quot;Cole Kmet's wife Emily sends 5-word message as Bears TE gears up for S6 /@emily.kmetIn his five seasons with the Bears, Cole Kmet has recorded 2,592 receiving yards along with 19 touchdowns. However, last season, he totaled just 474 receiving yards.It was a disappointing season for the Bears, which started with a win in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, but after their bye week, they lost 10 consecutive games.They wrapped up the season with a win against the Green Bay Packers for a 5-12 overall record and failed to make the playoffs. The Bears kick off the new season with a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 9.Cole Kmet's wife shares a glimpse of their honeymoon ahead of training campCole Kmet is preparing for his first season after tying the knot with Emily. The couple exchanged vows in June in an intimate ceremony held in Chicago, Illinois.Emily Kmet shared a post on her Instagram account on June 26, offering a glimpse of their honeymoon as the couple went to Saint-Tropez.&quot;Started our honeymoon that never ends! Ate all the cheese and butter, and heading home with a suitcase of French skincare,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a few pictures and videos of several beautiful locations, followed by a few snaps of them enjoying their time together. Emily Kmet also shared a selfie with the NFL star, posing with drinks in hand, while both wore matching white outfits.How do you think Cole Kmet and the Chicago Bears will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.