Aaron Rodgers hasn't played a full game since Week 18 of the 2022 season, but the quarterback continues to draw headlines. Analyst Colin Cowherd went on a rant against the quarterback on Thursday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." Cowherd claimed the quarterback's disconnect with his family creates an environment where his conspiracy theories flourish:

“The media gets so mad, I always find this funny, whenever Aaron does one of his conspiracy theory things. The media gets frustrated. But you gotta remember something. Aaron is single, never married, no kids, doesn’t connect with his family, I’ve been told he sends presents back. He’s got nobody to call him out on his crap."

In other words, as per Cowherd, if the quarterback had kids or a wife, he would have someone to serve as a check against some of his ideas. Of course, the analyst is famous for serving as a practical example of this. The show host has done many shows in which he presents an idea in a monologue.

Then, later in the show, he floats the idea with another analyst, who sometimes disagrees with him for a basic reason. Whether the topic is about Russell Wilson, Kawhi Leonard, or any mix of topics, the show host invites pushback on his program to keep himself honest. With his comments, he appeared to endorse Rodgers to do the same in his household.

What are Aaron Rodgers' alleged conspiracy theories?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

The New York Jets quarterback brought more than his corporeal form to the eastern seaboard when he joined the organization. In addition to his physical presence, he brought over a list of his wildest conspiracy theories.

One such idea that caused a stir was when former backup quarterback Deshone Kizer claimed that Rodgers had questioned the truth of 9/11 when the two were with the Green Bay Packers. According to ML Football on Twitter/X via the Adam Breneman Show, Rodgers asked Kizer, "Do you believe in 9/11?"

Another big stir was caused when it was learned that the quarterback refused to get a vaccination. In place of the vaccine, the quarterback used various alternative controversial treatments.

Aaron Rodgers claimed that he was allergic to an ingredient in certain vaccines and he appeared to fear that other vaccine options without the ingredient could lead to blood clots.

Although many conspiracy theorists pointed at Aaron Rodgers as a perfect example of why COVID-19 should be doubted, the quarterback himself did not appear to make any of the accusations floating around the internet at the time.

However, he came close again to giving believers in conspiracy theories plenty of ammunition by calling the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" last season in response to the tight end's sponsorship with the pharmaceutical powerhouse.

