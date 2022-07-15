"Only thing I cared about was what did Zach Wilson's mom's best friend looked like" - Colin Cowherd admits that he tried and failed to find woman who had affair with Jets QB

Zach Wilson's bedroom antics have been the talk of the NFL all week. Who cares about trades, suspensions or new contracts? The only thing fans want to talk about is the young New York Jets quarterback getting personal with his mom's best friend.

Fans, players and pundits alike have all had plenty to say, with Wilson seemingly coming out of the situation with an increased status. Ultimately, this is still the testosterone-filled, alpha-male world of the NFL, and his exploits are considered by many to be at GOAT level.

Resist Programming 🛰 @RzstProgramming Lisa Wilson shared a post thanking her son, New York Jets QB Zach Wilson , for standing during the national anthem and being a “true leader” little boys can look up to. Lisa Wilson shared a post thanking her son, New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, for standing during the national anthem and being a “true leader” little boys can look up to. https://t.co/iOcqQZ4POO

But there is a caveat to this that nobody really wants to address, for fear of being labeled shallow and chauvinistic. Step up, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd. A man with a reputation for speaking his mind, regardless of the consequences.

Cowherd asked the question that many wanted the answer to, whether they would admit it or not. What does Lisa Wilson's best friend look like, and is she hot? Speaking to co-host Joy Taylor on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the popular pundit had this to say:

"For about 15 minutes last night the only thing I cared about was what did Zach Wilson mom best friend looked like. I never brought it up for the last two days. Its all I cared about, and then I moved on and watched a documentary on Netflix. But for 15 minutes it is all I cared about"

Shannon sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee



Colin:”For about 15 minutes last night the only thing I cared about was what did Zach Wilson mom best friend looked like”



Joy:”I’m sure internet sleuth will find it”



Colin:”Nope! Nobody could because I looked” Bruh Colin Cowherd wildlinColin:”For about 15 minutes last night the only thing I cared about was what did Zach Wilson mom best friend looked like”Joy:”I’m sure internet sleuth will find it”Colin:”Nope! Nobody could because I looked” Bruh Colin Cowherd wildlin 😭😭😭😭Colin:”For about 15 minutes last night the only thing I cared about was what did Zach Wilson mom best friend looked like” Joy:”I’m sure internet sleuth will find it”Colin:”Nope! Nobody could because I looked” https://t.co/Gwew652edy

Like Cowherd, how many fans have been trolling through social media trying to find some photographic evidence? Many would consider Zach's mom to be an attractive woman, so the automatic assumption seems to be that her friend will be attractive too. Chances are we will never know, and with that, the legend of Zach Wilson will continue to grow.

Where did the Zach Wilson rumour start?

Abby Gile is the ex-girlfriend of Zach Wilson, who following their recent break-up, started dating a new man. Unfortunately, her new beau was Wilson's former college teammate from BYU, Dax Milne. As is the way of the world, Gile immediately started to garner criticism on social media. She clearly reached breaking point when one fan accused her of being a "homie hopper".

Responding to that slight, Gile dropped the following bombshell:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper."

bo (tonesetter) 🧳 @tezah__ it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him.

Ever since then, the Jets quarterback has spent most of the time trending on Twitter, as his fellow pro's have lined up to pat him on the back and christen him the new GOAT.

Zach Wilson finally emerged on social media a few days later to enquire what he had missed while he was off training in Idaho, with no cell signal.

The Jets quarterback will be hoping he is still trending once the season kicks off. Though this time for his achievements on the field, rather than his efforts off it.

