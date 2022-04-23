"He's not only great but profitable" - Colin Cowherd explains how Tom Brady has made his teams more money over the years

Tom Brady is an icon of the NFL. Winning a record seven Super Bowl titles, his talent on the field is unquestioned. But Brady is more than just an athlete, he's a superstar that transcends the gamut of the NFL itself.

Over the years, the quarterback has signed multiple endorsement deals and ventured into various business avenues to keep the money rolling in the bank. But his commercial success hasn't only benefited him.

In a recent episode of his podcast, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd, the quarterback who is now going to suit up for his 23rd season in the league, not only boosts the chances of a team winning silverware, but helps them turn a profit as well:

"I said this earlier that Tom is not only great, he is profitable... He didn't take top off-the-market money. He's the most profitable quarterback for a team in league history."

The analyst even went on to pick the 44-year-old quarterback over Patrick Mahomes, the man touted to be the next face of the NFL.

"I won't take Mahomes — He isn't quite there, but you're gonna get close.”

Brady is known to be a team player and has often restricted his contracts to give his team an edge when it comes to managing their cap space. This is something that he went on to do yet again this offseason.

Tom Brady restructures his Buccaneers contract ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Recently coming out of a short-lived 40 day retirement, Brady once again showed that he was ready to put his team first in an effort to win another Super Bowl. As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the quarterback restructured his contract to open up over $9 million in cap space.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

The news comes just days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers could use this extra cap space to sign their rookie talent or use it elsewhere to bolster their roster.

The quarterback currently has a year on his current contract. This means that come next offseason, he will be an unrestricted free agent. While some believe that this could well be his final season in the league, there is another camp that reckons the three-time MVP could join the Miami Dolphins.

What happens going forward, only time will tell. For now, though, the quarterback's goal is clear for the world to know. Walk away from State Farm Stadium, Arinzona as the winner of Super Bowl LVII.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar