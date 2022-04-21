Tom Brady's former teammate reveals how long Buccaneers QB plans to play following unretirement

Tom Brady retired from football earlier this year in February, but his retirement lasted less than 50 days.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, Brady initially retired but decided to return, stating that his place was still on the field and not in the stands.

Brady's former teammate Rob Ninkovich spoke on Get Up! about the quarterback's retirement and predicted when Brady would retire.

Ninkovich said:

"I was right on the whole retirement thing. And yeah, I was right saying that [Brady] probably would come back and I don't know anything, okay? I listened to this statement, and you look at the fact that he did retire and then he came back saying that he still had a hunger or something inside him told him to come back for one more season."

Ninkovich added that he does believe this is Brady's last year.

Ninkovich added:

"I do believe that this would probably be the last year for Tom to play considering he says, 'Yes, I understand that you can't play forever and I would love to play forever.' But just (the kind of) demeanor and the way that the statement came out and the way it reads to me, it's saying this is my last go around. I'm going to play. Hopefully, we win a Super Bowl. And if that's the case, he's gone."

Tom Brady is looking to win his second Super Bowl with the Bucs

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady

Brady is set to return for his 23rd season. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and won the Super Bowl with the team in his first year with them, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in dominating fashion. He finished the regular season 11-5.

Last season, Brady had a career season. In his 22nd season in the league, Brady set a career-high in passing yards with 5,316 while throwing 43 touchdowns and coming second in MVP voting behind the winner, Aaron Rodgers.

He led the Bucs to a second-straight post-season and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round. The Bucs played the Rams in the second round and lost 30-27 in a close game.

After retiring shortly after their loss to the Rams, Brady came out of retirement less than two months later and announced he would be joining the Bucs for his 23rd season.

