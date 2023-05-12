Aaron Rodgers is finally the New York Jets quarterback and expectations have skyrocketed for the franchise. Recently, the NFL released the 2023 season's schedule, and the Jets possibly have the toughest set of fixtures to start the season.

The Jets will start the season by hosting the Buffalo Bills and then will take a trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys. In Weeks 3 & 4, they will host the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

Colin Cowherd has put the blame on Rodgers for the Jets' early tough run of fixtures, and he believes had Zach Wilson remained quarterback, the schedule wouldn't have been the same.

Here's what Cowherd said:

"The Jets took the brunt of it. This is what happens, be careful what you wish for. You wanted a star quarterback Since Joe Namath, you haven't had one yet, got one, and this is what you get and I always say this, I know who you play, but when you play them does absolutely, in my opinion, change how I view you."

"If Zach Wilson's the quarterback this is not the schedule. If Zach Wilson's the quarterback that's not the schedule. That's not the schedule. You do this because Aaron's a star quarterback, he is polarizing."

The New York Jets have five prime-time fixtures in total, and that is all due to the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. The Jets fans are not complaining about the fixtures as they know their best possible chance of competing is with Rodgers being their quarterback, even if it comes at some expense.

Aaron Rodgers will be under immense pressure to start the season

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers finally has a great supporting cast around him, and due to it, he will be under huge pressure at the start of the season. The fixtures are tough, but that is why he was brought in to become the Jets' starting quarterback.

As of now, Rodgers looks happy in his new surroundings, but whether he will be able to perform at an MVP level once again remains to be seen. The Jets' win total for the season is currently set at O/U 9.5 wins, but that line could change.

