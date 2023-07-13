Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets are going to feature on this year's "Hard Knocks" show with HBO. The series takes viewers behind the scenes on what is going on with the team and allows real insights into players and how they go about their business.

But for the Jets, there are several storylines that they would ideally like to keep out of the public eye, with one being Aaron Rodgers and how he acclimates to his new team.

With so many cameras now on the Jets and Rodgers at training camp, waiting for the slightest hint of trouble, FS1's Colin Cowherd doesn't think "Hard Knocks" is going to be good for the Jets this season.

“The New York media is probably a tad overrated, but they can certainly amplify turbulence," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "It's great for the NFL, it's great for us, it's great for this show. I don't think it's great for the New York Jets.

"The downside to being a quarterback with an opinion on vaccines and opinions on media and wanting his own voice being viewed as polarizing and building his brand. … You get Aaron Rodgers. This is what you get.

"I don't disagree with everything Aaron Rodgers has said about politics or vaccines. But when you become Mr. Polarizing, you're noisy in the offseason. You want to tell us where you go in the offseason. … This is what HBO wants.”

Aaron Rodgers under pressure to win straight away for Jets

New York Jets offseason workout

The main reason New York got Aaron Rodgers was that the Jets believed they were a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders.

Last season showed that they have a superb defense (ranked fourth for points allowed per game, 18.6), but it was the offense that failed down the stretch.

The offense under Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White could only average 17.4 ppg (30th out of 32 teams). This is why Rodgers was brought in, and many believe that due to the veteran coming to New York, the Jets are in the hunt now for not only a playoff spot but a potential deep playoff run.

NFL Notifications @NFLNotify

Sources close to the



The team has a lot of work to integrate the future HOF'er into the offense and he would prefer "to limit the distractions."

There will be ups and downs as Rodgers gets used to his new teammates and a new system, but as Cowherd said, the cameras will all be on Rodgers looking for a hint of discontent.

Whether or not it happens remains to be seen, but the Jets on "Hard Knocks" promises to be compelling viewing.

