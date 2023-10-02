It appears that Mac Jones' time in New England is coming to an end. At least that's the thought from FS1's Colin Cowherd. After the brutal 38-3 beatdown from the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in which Jones was benched, many are calling for a change at quarterback.

Bailey Zappe finished the game, and some think that he could be the way forward, at least for this year. There aren't many supporters of Jones left in New England, according to Cowherd.

There have been several rumors from the Patriots building regarding Jones, many of which can be taken with a grain of salt. But Cowherd is saying those things on his show, "The Herd" now.

Cowherd thinks it is time for the Patriots to move on from Jones:

“I think they've emotionally moved off him in New England, and I think they're going to draft a quarterback. So, it has been reported New England coaches in the offseason were furious with Mac Jones for seeking advice outside of the building. That happened about a year and a half ago.

"I've been told he was confronted by a teammate last year, that his teammates don't like the cheap shots at players. I don't think he has any allies in the building. I don't think the coaching staff loves him. He's short with people. Him and Juju Smith Schuster don't work well. (Patriots coach Bill) Belichick doesn't like him.

"He can say whatever he wants, but he doesn't have any allies.”

Mac Jones tormented by Cowboys defense

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys wanted retribution for their loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Jones and the Patriots copped the full brunt of their frustrations.

Jones, pulled from the game in the third quarter with New England trailing 31-3, finished 12-for-21 for 150 yards and two interceptions.

He was also sacked twice, and one was a fumble which Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch returned for a touchdown.

The Patriots offense with Jones couldn't get anything going, and that kind of performance now leaves many wondering exactly where New England goes with its starting quarterback.