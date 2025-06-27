Colin Cowherd bullish on Daniel Jones - Colts pairing in weaker AFC South

Quarterback Daniel Jones is looking forward to proving his worth in the NFL. The New York Giants had drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Jones was the backup to Eli Manning during his debut campaign before being named QB1 in 2020. However, the team did not enjoy the success they were hoping for with him as the signal-caller.

Ad

In six seasons, Daniel Jones led the Giants to just one playoff appearance during the 2022 season. He started 69 of the 70 games he played for the team, recording 14,582 yards and 70 TDs passing. After last year's disappointing 3-14 campaign, Jones and the team decided to part ways.

He initially signed with the Vikings in November 2024 before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts in March. On Thursday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Daniel Jones's stint with the Colts. He had a bullish take on the quarterback while predicting him to be successful in the AFC South.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Daniel Jones and the Colts could win the division," Cowherd said on his show. "I don't think they could win theAFC West. I think they could win the AFC South."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Last season, the Colts finished with an 8-9 record under second-year starter Anthony Richardson. Daniel Jones was brought in to give him some competition.

Unfortunately, Richardson missed out on mandatory minicamp due to a shoulder injury. NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the quarterback's situation.

"I just think there's some questions here," Schefter said as per On3. "Now, he believes he's going to be ready for training camp. I've had other people wonder if that would be the case. I've had people refute that and say he will be. I think the team believes he'll be ready for the start of training camp."

Ad

Colts WR shares his true feelings about QB battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson

In May, wide receiver Alec Pierce shared his thoughts on the quarterback competition on the team. He stated that he treats both Richardson and Jones as starters and has utilized the offseason to build a rapport with them.

"Basically, just be there for both of them," Pierce said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "Kind of communicate with both of them, treat them both like the starting quarterback and just ask what they need from me... So,like, anything they need extra from me, I just let them know I'm there for them."

The Colts begin their 2025 campaign with a game against the Dolphins in September. Only time will tell who will emerge as the team's starter this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.