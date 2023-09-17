Colin Cowherd calls out Chargers HC after Justin Herbert’s team loses second straight game

Justin Herbert again played a good game, but the Los Angeles Chargers were unable to walk away with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after a 27-24 loss in overtime, meaning that the 0-2 start could see their playoff hopes fade quicker than expected.

The critics have been harsh - and with good reason, since the Chargers had every chance to win the game, including first possession in overtime, and they could not close out the contest. Since 2020, when the NFL expanded to a 7-team playoff, only the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals were able to make the playoffs after a 0-2 start out of 23 teams.

After another poor display on defense, Colin Cowherd has criticized Brandon Staley on his Twitter account. The Chargers head coach, who has hired for the job in 2021 after a fantastic year with the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator, simply isn't preparing his unity well enough.

Justin Herbert's Chargers squandered a close game for the second week in a row

Entering the 0-2 graveyard, Los Angeles knows the team is good enough to compete - but they need to stop losing close games if they really want to make the playoffs in a tough AFC.

A week ago, they started their season with a 36-34 loss against the Miami Dolphins, who's a direct threat to their playoff hopes and one who could fight for a wild card spot against them. The Chargers were able to move the ball efficiently, but in the closing moments of the game, they couldn't get the final score.

Tyreek Hill was the catalyst for the Miami Dolphins' impressive display just a week ago, with the wide receiver posting an unbelievable stat line of 11 receptions, 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Dolphins won by just two points.

At the end of the day, this is Brandon Staley's third year and it's unclear what exactly he does that gives Los Angeles a better chance to win on Sundays. When you have a defensive background but can't stop any offense, and your game management is bad, it's time to pack your things.