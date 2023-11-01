As the NFL trade deadline came to an end yesterday, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys failed to acquire anyone new to their roster. Leading up to the deadline, Jones publicly announced that he would not engage in trade offers but he would field calls if teams contacted him.

In the meantime, fellow NFC contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, each added a playmaker in Kevin Byard and Chase Young to bolster their rosters.

Colin Cowherd called out Jones and the Cowboys for overvaluing their roster and recent draft picks. Here's what he said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd":

"So the Cowboys didn't make a move before the trade deadline yesterday. Philadelphia goes out in the last week and grabs a Pro Bowl safety even though they didn't have a lot of holes in that team. San Francisco not like they don't have a good D line added another edge rusher Chase Young.

"Dallas said they're not interested, why? Because Dallas and Jerry Jones have always overvalued their draft picks and you would hope every team loves their draft picks. But it's called delusion and being diluted when you think you have all the answers. Dallas has holes. This is why Dallas is a step behind."

Many viewed Derrick Henry as a potential acquisition for Dallas around the trade deadline. The Tennessee Titans seemed to be in a selling mood and were rumored to be willing to let the superstar RB leave to chase a ring.

That move, however, did not materialize. Henry remains a Titan and Dallas may have slipped in the NFC power rankings.

Do the Dallas Cowboys have a good enough roster to win the Super Bowl?

Heading into Week 9 of the 2023 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys sit in second place in the NFC East division with a 5-2 record. They are currently tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the third-best record in the NFC, as they're behind the 6-2 Detroit Lions and the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

While the trade deadline is a good time for teams to improve their rosters in the middle of the season, some teams don't have to.

Regardless of their two ugly losses to the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL on paper. They have the second-highest-scoring offense in the league and rank 15th in offensive yards per game. On defense, they're allowing the fourth-fewest points per game and the third-fewest yards per game.

While many don't see Dallas as a contender, their numbers on paper say otherwise and they are a 5-2 team. We will see if they can change the narrative in the coming weeks. Up net is a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles.