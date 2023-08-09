Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his debut on HBO's "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday evening. NFL fans now get a behind-the-scenes look at the New York Jets' preparations for the 2023 season. Rodgers is beginning a new journey with his new team after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

According to analyst Colin Cowherd, fans are getting a look at the new Rodgers. But he believes that the look is what the quarterback and HBO want fans to see, and not the authentic Rodgers.

"Aaron is selling a new version of Aaron. ... It's a sanitized presentation. ... HBO and Aaron Rodgers are showing you that people are wrong, that Aaron's a good guy," Cowherd said. "It felt like a little overkill. ... I would argue, 13 years ago, I thought I was the first person and the only person, as everybody was sort of slobbering over his talent to ask real questions that needed to be asked.

"Why didn't he get along with his brother? Why doesn't he get along with his parents? I don't like his leadership. He seems prickly to me. There's not a foxhole quality. He's not always embraceable. He's a little snarky. I don't love his personality for a star quarterback. ... I think what this is, what HBO is for Aaron, is actually a gift. It's a rebrand."

— @ColinCowherd on takeaways from Aaron Rodgers in premiere of 'Hard Knocks.' "It's a chance to rebrand."

Rodgers' personality and chemistry with his New York Jets teammates will be the telltale sign of whether they will find success.

Aaron Rodgers praises rookie Bryce Young in joint practice

The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers are holding joint practices this week. The two teams will play in the first full week of the preseason schedule on Saturday.

David Newton @DNewtonespn Aaron Rodgers says Bryce Young has a good head on his shoulders. He’s a fan of the Panthers’ rookie. pic.twitter.com/YHrNfzFLcx

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers spent some talking with Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Afterwards, he had nothing but praise for the rookie quarterback ahead of his first NFL season.

“I like the kid a lot," Rodgers said. "We share an agent, so I’ve known him for a long time. I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws."

The New York Jets haven't made an announcement on whether the 39-year-old quarterback will make his preseason debut this week. Former starting quarterback Zach Wilson played in the Hall of Fame game last week. The Jets could continue to rest the veteran quarterback and get Wilson more reps.