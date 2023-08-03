Is Zach Wilson playing tonight? Jets’ QB’s availability status in Hall of Fame game vs Browns explored

Zach Wilson's last real chance to star for the New York Jets, at least until Aaron Rodgers retires, may be in tonight's Hall of Fame game. The inaugural kickstart to the NFL preseason usually features a lot of backups, but most of them aren't second overall picks still on their rookie deals.

Is Wilson playing tonight? All reports indicate that the former BYU product will more than likely start and be the Jets' leading man tonight. In the preseason, Wilson will likely be relegated to a backup role behind Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback will need to develop more chemistry with his offense and continue to master the playbook. Gameplay against real opponents is the best way to do that.

Still, Rodgers won't suit up tonight, which paves the way for Zach Wilson to make the start and while he'd have to play better than perhaps anyone in a Hall of Fame game ever has to change the Jets minds, it's his last shot to prove his talent before he's relegated back to the bench.

Zach Wilson gets praised by Aaron Rodgers ahead of Hall of Fame game

While he's been demoted and likely has no path back, Zach Wilson has been adjusting to life as a backup. Aaron Rodgers was not privy to watching Wilson last year as a starter, but he believes there's been a lot of growth.

Zach Wilson will play tonight

Rodgers said via the New York Post:

“I think definitely some maturity, for sure. As much as anything, I hope that this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale. That he can really like take a breath and pause and sit with the disappointment of last year and the frustration and then channel it."

Rodgers continued lavishing praise on his backup:

"I feel like he has, but just reach in and channel it to a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him. To learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and to get better. Then just go be himself and look at this as a chance to reset. I think he’s done it.”

Tonight's Hall of Fame game may be Wilson's chance to prove his team and his mentor right in front of a national audience.