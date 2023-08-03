Zach Wilson will be starting for the New York Jets on Thursday night in the annual Hall of Fame Game. It also happens to be the quarterback's 24th birthday as well, which led his mother, Lisa to post a special message to her son.

She posted a series of photos of their family celebrating Zach's birthday a day early on Wednesday night. The family is in town to watch him play in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

"One of the most generous, kind, hard working people I know. So proud to be your mother."

Lisa Wilson has also been documenting her trip to Ohio. She, along with her family have been enjoying their time in nearby Cleveland as well, even taking a scooter trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Aaron Rodgers praises Zach Wilson's efforts as backup QB

Zach Wilson was drafted by the New York Jets with the second overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Just two years later and he is now a backup quarterback to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

While the Jets questioned the quarterback's maturity last season, it appears that he has used this opportunity to grow up a little more. Rodgers was recently asked about his relationship with the young quarterback.

“I think definitely some maturity, for sure," said Rodgers. "As much as anything, I hope that this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale. That he can really like take a breath and pause and sit with the disappointment of last year and the frustration and then channel it."

Rodgers feels that being the backup will be beneficial to Wilson's career.

"Zach Wilson has played really well in camp. His fundamentals are improving. I think he'll look back years from now & be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, & it's gonna set him up for a nice long career in the league."- Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers thinks the youngster can take all of the frustration and disappointment of last season and use it as a positive force to succeed in the future.