NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa sends a message to Jets QB ahead of Hall of Fame Game vs Browns - “So proud” 

Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa sends a message to Jets QB ahead of Hall of Fame Game vs Browns - “So proud” 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Aug 03, 2023 18:04 GMT
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson's mom Lisa sent out a birthday message for her son on Instagram.

Zach Wilson will be starting for the New York Jets on Thursday night in the annual Hall of Fame Game. It also happens to be the quarterback's 24th birthday as well, which led his mother, Lisa to post a special message to her son.

She posted a series of photos of their family celebrating Zach's birthday a day early on Wednesday night. The family is in town to watch him play in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

"One of the most generous, kind, hard working people I know. So proud to be your mother."
Zach Wilson&#039;s Mom, Lisa sent a Birthday message out to her son ahead of start for the New York Jets on Thursday.
Zach Wilson's Mom, Lisa sent a Birthday message out to her son ahead of start for the New York Jets on Thursday.

His mother included a photo of the Wilson family alongside a birthday dessert. Lisa thinks that Zach is one of the most generous and hard working people, and was proud to be her mom.

Lisa Wilson has also been documenting her trip to Ohio. She, along with her family have been enjoying their time in nearby Cleveland as well, even taking a scooter trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Aaron Rodgers praises Zach Wilson's efforts as backup QB

Zach Wilson was drafted by the New York Jets with the second overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Just two years later and he is now a backup quarterback to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

youtube-cover

While the Jets questioned the quarterback's maturity last season, it appears that he has used this opportunity to grow up a little more. Rodgers was recently asked about his relationship with the young quarterback.

“I think definitely some maturity, for sure," said Rodgers. "As much as anything, I hope that this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale. That he can really like take a breath and pause and sit with the disappointment of last year and the frustration and then channel it."

Rodgers feels that being the backup will be beneficial to Wilson's career.

Rodgers thinks the youngster can take all of the frustration and disappointment of last season and use it as a positive force to succeed in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...