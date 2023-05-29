IN PHOTOS: Zach Wilson and rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno go wakesurfing amid Jets OTAs

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson opted to skip OTAs to spend time with his rumored girlfriend, model Nicolette Dellanno. The former BYU standout did not violate team rules because training camp doesn’t start until late July.

Meanwhile, here are some snapshots from the quality time spent together by the two, courtesy of Wilson's mother, Lisa Neeleman Wilson. Their getaway destination was not disclosed.

Zach Wilson on vacation with his family and his rumored girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno. (Image credit: lifeaccording2lisa)

The Wilson family on vacation. (Image credit: instagram.com/lifeaccording2lisa)

Zach Wilson joins his family on a getaway. (Image credit: instagram.com/lifeaccording2lisa)

Wilson and Dellanno have yet to make their relationship official, though there have been several suggestive pictures.

Wilson and Dellanno were first seen in public during a New York Yankees game last year. Dellanno was present to support Wilson, who threw the first pitch. Since then, more photos of them together have emerged on social media. Dellanno and her family also spent time with Zach Wilson and his family during last year’s Christmas season.

Zach Wilson and his family spent time with his rumored girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, and her family last Christmas. (Image credit: instagram.com/lifeaccording2lisa)

Aside from Instagram, Dellanno also posts on TikTok, wherein she has over 245,800 followers and 5.8 million likes. She also has 41,000 followers on Instagram.

Zach Wilson is in a transition period with the New York Jets

Wilson lost his starting quarterback role to Aaron Rodgers when the Green Bay Packers traded the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player to the Jets.

In some ways, it could be the stage exit he needs to reboot his career. In two seasons, Wilson won only eight of the 22 games he started and threw more interceptions (18) than touchdowns (15). He hasn’t completed an entire regular season due to injuries.

Worst yet, he was relegated to the third-string quarterback when he returned last year. The decline in his performance led a Madden streamer to take a shot at him while praising his in-game card.

However, it will only be a matter of time before Rodgers retires from competitive football. Until that moment, he will hope to turn the Jets into winners, potentially adding another Super Bowl trophy to their collection.

Aside from restoring the franchise’s glory, Rodgers can hopefully be a mentor to Zach Wilson. The wisdom he can impart to the young quarterback will help him potentially take over again after Rodgers rides off into the sunset.

