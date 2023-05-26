New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been criticized a lot over the past year. He lost his starting quarterback job to Mike White last season, and now he will be Aaron Rodgers' backup this upcoming season.

Despite his failures on the field, the Jets quarterback recently featured as a unique card on Madden which has made fans excited. Popular streamer Its Dom played with Wilson's new card and heaped praises about it, but Dom took a subtle dig at him as well.

Here's what he said:

“He's throwing dots right now man, wish he could do that in real life. He's the goat, he's only missed three passes this whole game but Zach Wilson was not done throwing dimes… Oh my goodness, this card is absolutely incredible, I think I'm in love personally.”

The New York Jets haven't given up on Zach Wilson, but the young quarterback faces a difficult road ahead. He was scrutinized publicly throughout last season, and now that he is Aaron Rodgers' backup, he must be on his best behavior.

In terms of Madden, players can certainly benefit from Wilson's new card, as he is arguably the best quarterback in the game. Hopefully, the former second-overall pick will soon rediscover himself.

Zach Wilson will learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Aaron Rodgers is now the new starting quarterback for the New York Jets, and he will be under a lot of pressure to deliver. The Jets are Super Bowl contenders next season, and despite all the pressure around him, Rodgers isn't worried.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has also taken the initiative to mentor Wilson, as he thinks one of his biggest tasks as the Jets quarterback is to help Wilson become a better player.

The franchise has hope that once Rodgers is done playing football, Wilson will be able to take over and justify the decision of drafting him with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

