As Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love has finally got the opportunity to become the franchise's starting quarterback. Ahead of a crucial season for Love, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky claimed that the young Packers quarterback will be under the most pressure in NFC.

Orlovsky pointed how the Packers moving off from Rodgers has brought more pressure on Love, franchise's insider Peter Bukowski wasn't happy with what Orlovsky said. He pointed how the former Utah quarterback is not under pressure, and the media narrative around him is not true.

Here's what Peter Bukowski said in reply to Orlovsky's take:

"Justin Fields is getting MVP buzz, Daniel Jones just got $160 million, Dak Prescott can’t win a playoff game, Kyler might be on another team in 2024, But sure it’s Jordan Love on a team with a 7.5 win total that just signed for a two/year audition.

"I’ll take this a step further, Aaron Rodgers had exponentially more pressure on him in 2008 than Jordan Love has on him in 2023. Rodgers took over a 13-3 team that DECIDED to trade Favre and go with Rodgers. Rodgers was done with GB this off-season. He wanted off an 8-9 team."

Bukowski mentioned that Rodgers had more pressure than Jordan Love when the former replaced Brett Favre as the Green Bay Packers were Super Bowl contenders back then.

Expectations for the Packers are low due to their poor performance last season. As a result, Love may take some time before taking the next step, which many expect him to take.

Aaron Rodgers is still under immense pressure

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback of the New York Jets, and the bar has been set quite high for him. The Jets are considered Super Bowl contenders solely because of Rodgers, and coming out of a stacked AFC will be difficult for Rodgers' team.

All eyes will be on the four-time NFL MVP, who hopes to prove all his critics wrong, who wrote him off after last season. Rodgers still believes that in the right situation, he can play at the MVP level, and the current Jets roster can certainly maximize what the former Packers quarterback offers.

