Colin Cowherd calls out Sean McVay and Rams for jeopardizing Matthew Stafford's "best year as pro" after 49ers loss

Sean McVay's LA Rams suffered a 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. However, their fans were treated to classic from Matthew Stafford as he posted 389 yards and three touchdowns.Colin Cowherd had some words for McVay during his show on Friday.&quot;The Rams are wasting an unbelievable year by Matt Stafford,&quot; Cowherd said, via &quot;The Herd.&quot; &quot;This is his best year as a pro. You got two running backs, Kyren Williams and Blake Coram. They have ball security issues. You got dropped passes. Rams special teams last night that were an absolute mess.&quot;Remember, we entered the season worrying about Stafford's back. You want to know why it hurts. He's carrying the franchise. Two fumbles, three, drop passes, a blocked PAT, a missed field goal and then stopped on fourth-and-1 in overtime. He is 37 years old. He has a career-high passer rating the Rams are wasting this year. They are wasting it with Stafford.&quot;The Rams made a plethora of mistakes that cost them the game. Their star quarterback put them in good positions at numerous points of the matchup but the 49ers went home with the win.The deciding moment was when San Francisco stopped Kyren Williams on fourth down with 3:36 to play. Kyle Shanahan's team held on for its fourth win of the season.What's next for Sean McVay and the Rams?Sean McVay and Co. missed out on the chance to go 4-1 to start the campaign. It was a close game that ultimately ended in a loss at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.However, the LA Rams don't have time to mull over the defeat as their next game is against Baltimore. The Ravens are 1-3 heading into their game on Sunday versus the Houston Texans.Baltimore hasn't enjoyed an ideal start to the season, but any team with Derrick Henry on its roster poses a threat. The Rams will look to add on to the Ravens' struggles in Week 6.LA will then face Liam Coen's Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 before its bye week. Wins over the Ravens and Jaguars will put McVay's team in a great position before its Week 8 bye.