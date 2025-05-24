  • home icon
Colin Cowherd changes his Bears win-loss prediction after viral video of Caleb Williams' throw to Rome Odunze

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 24, 2025 20:32 GMT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears signed Ben Johnson as their new head coach this offseason, something that has expectations for the club sky high in 2025. Many are expecting the Bears to take a major positive step forward this year, especially star QB Caleb Williams.

Williams was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft; however, he did not perform fully to expectations last year in what turned out to be a disastrous campaign all around for the Bears franchise.

NFL analyst John Frascella released a video on May 23 of Williams making a great pass to wide receiver Rome Odunze, one that has many analysts, including Colin Cowherd, talking and discussing the Bears' win-loss record this year.

"Sophomore Caleb Williams connects with fellow sophomore Rome Odunze over the middle of the field… sky is the limit for these 2 with Ben Johnson?." the original post stated.

In response, Cowherd made clear that he was changing his predicted Bears win total because of the amazing pass. He now predicted that the Chicago franchise would have 10 wins in 2025, not the 9 that he originally projected.

"Had them at 9 wins. Moving it up to 10." Cowherd said.
Can Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze become an elite QB, WR duo?

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have all the talent and ability to become one of the best duos in the entire league over the next decade. Williams has a major arm, is extremely accurate, and has a high football IQ, while Odunze is extremely quick and agile, is a sharp route runner, and has great hands as well.

Although their production together was not amazing in 2024, the sky is the limit next year with the innovative play calling Johnson is expected to bring to Chicago. Last year, Williams finished the season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Meanwhile, Odunze had 54 receptions for 734 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Only time will tell whether Williams and Odunze take a major step forward, however, it is evident that many fans and analysts are excited about the Chicago Bears heading into the 2025 season.

