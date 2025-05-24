Colin Cowherd changes his Bears win-loss prediction after viral video of Caleb Williams' throw to Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears signed Ben Johnson as their new head coach this offseason, something that has expectations for the club sky high in 2025. Many are expecting the Bears to take a major positive step forward this year, especially star QB Caleb Williams.

Ad

Williams was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft; however, he did not perform fully to expectations last year in what turned out to be a disastrous campaign all around for the Bears franchise.

NFL analyst John Frascella released a video on May 23 of Williams making a great pass to wide receiver Rome Odunze, one that has many analysts, including Colin Cowherd, talking and discussing the Bears' win-loss record this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sophomore Caleb Williams connects with fellow sophomore Rome Odunze over the middle of the field… sky is the limit for these 2 with Ben Johnson?." the original post stated.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, Cowherd made clear that he was changing his predicted Bears win total because of the amazing pass. He now predicted that the Chicago franchise would have 10 wins in 2025, not the 9 that he originally projected.

"Had them at 9 wins. Moving it up to 10." Cowherd said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Can Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze become an elite QB, WR duo?

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have all the talent and ability to become one of the best duos in the entire league over the next decade. Williams has a major arm, is extremely accurate, and has a high football IQ, while Odunze is extremely quick and agile, is a sharp route runner, and has great hands as well.

Ad

Although their production together was not amazing in 2024, the sky is the limit next year with the innovative play calling Johnson is expected to bring to Chicago. Last year, Williams finished the season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Meanwhile, Odunze had 54 receptions for 734 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Only time will tell whether Williams and Odunze take a major step forward, however, it is evident that many fans and analysts are excited about the Chicago Bears heading into the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.