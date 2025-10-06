Colin Cowherd changes stance on Dak Prescott's worthiness of $60,000,000 payday after Cowboys QB's MVP-esque performance vs. Jets

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a dominant 37-22 win over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the season on Sunday. The Cowboys quarterback went 18 of 29 for 237 yards with four touchdowns to earn the team their second win of the season.

After Prescott's solid outing against the Jets, Colin Cowherd heaped praise on the Cowboys QB.

'Dak was terrific," Cowherd said on his podcast on Sunday (27:12). "Dak's having his best year as a pro because he's having to carry a team. This isn't the Zeke (Elliott), top o-line in the league, Amari Cooper, that's not what this is. Without CeeDee Lamb, I'm not sure they have a definitive number two (wide receiver). Their tight end (Jake Ferguson is probably a two to a three on most teams, the running backs are absolutely twos.

"The O line, still in a semi-rebuild. This is not an elite head coach. It's not an elite roster."

Cowherd also said that Prescott could win the MVP if he continues to pull off big performances in the coming weeks.

"I've been blown away by Dak," Cowherd said. "I've never thought this highly of Dak... Do I want to pay him when I'm paying him? You know what? Right now, Dak is worth his contract; he's worth it. Could be the MVP."

In November last year, Cowherd questioned the Cowboys for handing Prescott a blockbuster four-year, $240 million extension. His deal equates to $60 million on an annual average salary, the highest in NFL history.

Cowherd also said that the Cowboys should look to draft Shedeur Sanders to replace Prescott as their QB1.

However, Cowherd appears to have changed his stance on Prescott.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (2-2-1) will face the Carolina Panthers (2-3) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Panthers got their second win of the season when they beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 in Week 5.

