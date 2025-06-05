Colin Cowherd changes tune on Shedeur Sanders' HOF status after recent performances at Browns OTAs

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders became the story of the 2025 NFL Draft when he fell to the fifth round, No. 144 overall. At the time of the draft, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd made clear that he understood why Sanders fell to the fifth round. Citing how NFL teams do not want backup QB's to be the center of attention, Cowherd highlighted how he was not surprised that Sanders dropped out of the first four rounds of the selection process.

"I believe, I said this year's ago about backup quarterbacks, I said this more than once. A perfect backup quarterback is a guy that could go to a local mall, put sunglasses and a baseball hat on and walk through the mall and nobody would bother him, nobody would recognize him... A backup, nobody wants a celebrity." (04:50) Cowherd said on April 28.

However, in recent weeks, Cowherd has changed his stance by outlining how he now believes Sanders will be the starting QB of the Browns in Week 1.

"Despite the fact that Shedeur Sanders had the fewest attempts, he was the most efficient and most productive... The Herd newsroom is calling it in Ohio by a landslide. Shedeur Sanders should be starting." (00:31) Cowherd said on May 29.

Colin Cowherd's latest Shedeur Sanders take

The popular X profile 'The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast' released some major news out of OTA's on June 4 concerning Sanders' role on the Browns depth chart.

The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast @thedawgspodcast Shedeur Sanders was the only QB to receive zero first-team reps at Browns OTAs today, per Daniel Oyefusi.

In response, Cowherd made clear that he believed that this was not concerning for Sanders starting for the Browns in Week 1. He instead highlighted how there was no reason to "overwork" Sanders at this point in the offseason.

"No reason to overwork a future HOFer in OTAs. Let’s get him some rest for week one." Cowherd said on X on June 4.

Only time will tell whether Sanders starts for the Browns in 2025, however, it is evident that Cowherd has drastically changed his opinion about what Shedeur can bring to Cleveland moving forward.

