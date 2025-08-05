Colin Cowherd claims Bears could trade Caleb Williams if training struggles continue in Ben Johnson era

Chicago Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams did not have the debut season he had hoped for last year after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.Although there is still a lot of hope on Williams' long-term prospects in the league as he enters his second NFL season, some are worried about the quarterback because of his inconsistent performance during training camp thus far this offseason.Colin Cowherd recently implied on his show &quot;The Herd&quot; that if Williams continues to struggle under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears might think about trading him. He questions how long Chicago should wait for the youngster to develop under the new head coach.&quot;If Caleb struggles over the next two years, you can move him and get a good pick,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;Caleb is the type of guy that Chicago could move off. Ben's not taking the heat, and you can get something from Caleb.”Williams led the Bears to a 4-2 start in his first season, but after the team's bye week, things rapidly went south, and they ended up winning just one of their last 11 games.The USC product completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season. In addition, he made 81 rushing attempts and gained 489 yards on the ground.In an effort to give Williams additional protection, Chicago's decision makers have invested in strengthening its offensive line and acquiring seasoned offensive linemen this offseason. The 23-year-old quarterback will therefore have no excuses when the 2025 regular season begins.Caleb Williams among the quarterbacks under the most pressure to perform in 2025ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky declared on the most recent episode of The First Take that Caleb Williams is under more pressure than any other NFL quarterback heading into the 2025 campaign.Williams is at the top of Orlovsky's list of the five quarterbacks he believes have the most to prove this season.&quot;I don't think there's a player in the NFL under more pressure than Caleb Williams. Because of the structure of the team, the new head coach and the past history that he's accomplished,&quot; Orlovsky said.Also on Orlovsky's list are Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence in second, then followed by Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy, Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young, and Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson.One of Williams' ambitious personal goals for this season is for him to record 4,000 throwing yards on 70 percent completions. This could put more pressure on the former Heisman Trophy winner because it is something that no quarterback in Bears history has ever accomplished.