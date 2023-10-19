Prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott became one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. He signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, paying him $40 million a season that included $126 million guaranteed.

Since then, Dallas has made the playoffs two out of the next three seasons, picking up just one postseason win while losing two.

After their blowout 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers weeks after they were upset by the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys have been criticized heavily by the media. This casued players, such as Prescott and Micah Parsons, to bark back at the national media, calling them out for picking on the Cowboys.

This morning, on 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd', Cowherd explained that Dak Prescott's contract and minimal playoff success is a main reason for his criticism.

"CJ Stroud looks really good as a rookie. Brock Purdy is toe to toe twice with Dak, looks as good or better. And we have two A plus prospects coming out of college. So expecting more from Dak is not unreasonable. We are harder on veteran quarterbacks who get the bag and don't win much in the playoffs... Dak is almost a decade into his career.

"His offensive lines in his career have averaged top five this year, their esecond and support weapons elite o-lines, top five defenses. He has had two offensive head coaches, an incredibly supportive GM/owner. Dak has two playoff wins in eight years, and has unbelievable support from the owner, city and franchise. Eight years got the bag; this is what comes with the bag."

Micah Parsons defended his team and Dak Prescott recently

Micah Parsons during Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys are always in the news, whether it's good or bad. After a loss, the national media usually bashes them.

Following the San Francisco 49ers' and the Philadelphia Eagles' upset losses in Week 6, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons called the media out for not giving them the same type of criticism treatment that the Cowboys received.

Parsons said via his podcast:

"I just don't condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and have the same energy for the Eagles. We want the same energy for everybody because there's a whole bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott but not to say when it's the Eagles."

Dallas is coming off of a close 20-17 Monday Night victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys have a bye this week, and they will return next week hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

