“Land of misfit boys” - Colin Cowherd claims Dak Prescott’s tolerance for Jerry Jones’ ego is holding $10,000,000,000 team hostage

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are entering a 2025 season that has just become even more intriguing. On Wednesday, the $10-billion NFC East franchise was reported to have traded for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, giving CeeDee Lamb a proper cohort in the passing/receiving game.

But for Colin Cowherd, the quarterback's continuing tolerance of owner Jerry Jones' transactional hubris could backfire on him and his team. The veteran sportscaster said on his FS1 show The Herd:

"The Cowboys don't have a great culture. This is a volatile, immature wide receiver who's going to want the ball and is not gonna love CeeDee Lamb getting twelve targets while he gets four on certain Sundays. The opportunity and chance for mayhem is through the roof. Dallas right now is the land of the misfit boys."

Athlon Sports' Landon Holifield, however, believes that not handling Pickens will not be the primary reason Prescott and the Cowboys will fail again. Rather, it will be their continued lack of versatility on either side of the ball:

"You can load up on route runners and vertical threats all day long — but if you don’t have a real identity in the run game, you’re not winning when it matters. Not in January, in the cold, when you’re bruised up and every yard has to be earned. You want to control games? You better control A-gap — on both sides of the line."

Former Cowboys QB, HC Jason Garrett believes Dak Prescott will be key to George Pickens' success in Dallas

Should he be able to mend his behavior, George Pickens could easily become a WR2 in Arlington. And Jason Garrett, who has coached Dak Prescott before, believes it will be the case. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of NBC's PFT Live, he said:

“If you look at their team, I think they have a lot of weapons, and for me, the whole thing works because of the quarterback. Dak can work with anybody, he’ll bring the best out in everybody.”

He added:

“Pickens goes and plays the X receiver, you move CeeDee Lamb around — he can be your F, your inside guy, he can be your Z, he’s going to be your motion guy, he’s so good at that.”

Cowboys OTAs begin on May 19 and will last until June 5. Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 10 to 12.

