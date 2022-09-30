Colin Cowherd claims many NFL athletes are miserable despite earning millions: “People are criticizing them. They're on the road. They're by themselves. It's a lonely existence.”

Colin Cowherd believes that a lot of NFL athletes are miserable despite being some of the highest-paid people on the planet. Many would love the life of an elite athlete - money, fame, and admiration - but it comes at a cost.

For most athletes, doing simple everyday tasks is nearly impossible depending on how big of a star they are. Cowherd was speaking on his show, The Herd, and said that the life of a professional athlete can be a lonely existence. He also said that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the same about NBA players.

Cowherd said:

"A lot of times fans will say, 'Well, they make a lot of money.' Does it make you happier? It makes you richer. It may make you more comfortable. But psychologically, athletes are dealing with the same stuff we are."

Cowherd added:

"Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, said about a year ago, I think maybe it was two years ago, that his players were miserable. They're on their devices. People are criticizing them. They're on the road. They're by themselves. It's a lonely existence.”

The life of an NFL player can be lonely

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everyone sees the fame and the highlight reels, but what fans are seeing is a buildup of months of tough, hard work. As mentioned above, the things that most of us take for granted - going to the shops, going out to a bar for a drink - most NFL athletes don't have that luxury, especially during the season.

noelani ☻ @secretlifecfme harassing athletes into deactivating, deleting, or privating their social media accounts is not the serve you think it is harassing athletes into deactivating, deleting, or privating their social media accounts is not the serve you think it is

Instead, they spend their time studying tape, training and getting ready for next week's game. We have also seen the kind of impact social media has had on players as well. More than ever, players get proper feedback almost instantly by getting tagged in unsavory posts about their performances. No matter who you are, unless you don't have social media, little bits like that can eat away at you.

Despite NFL players living in vastly different realities compared to average citizens, they're still human and go through a lot of the same mental processes.

Erica Diggs @DiggsandCo It's a damn shame that these athletes are deleting their social media accounts bc they're tired of being harassed by salty fans...smh It's a damn shame that these athletes are deleting their social media accounts bc they're tired of being harassed by salty fans...smh

Cowherd is right, NFL athletes earn millions. However, he captures a truth in claiming it can be a lonely existence, and is probably something most people would prefer to do without, despite the money.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far