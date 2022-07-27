"It feels like Bill Belichick's family business" - Colin Cowherd claims Patriots have given HC too much power

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is surrounded by former assistant coaches. However, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is not naming an offensive or defensive coordinator.

That is because the Patriots are not considered one of the top teams this coming season. Bill Belichick's decision, thus far, has been criticized.

Colin Cowherd is the host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He recently gave his opinion on the Patriots' current situation.

"Belichick knows more football than you? Yes. But he's got too much power. Be very careful about giving anybody too much power in any business. So, Bill was always known as somebody who liked to make other teams uncomfortable. That was his hallmark trademark thing.

"'I'm going to make you play left-handed. I'm going to take away your strain'. Bill now, himself only likes comfortable. I only want to coach certain players. I only want certain people on my staff. Bill has no discomfort around him. That was his trademark to make other teams uncomfortable. Bill now doesn't want to be uncomfortable."

Cowherd pointed out that the Patriots had a strange draft. They also lack elite talent at wide receiver.

"He doesn't want to have a diva on the team, even if he's good. He doesn't want to have a coach that pushes back. So to me, I mean, the New England staff is either related to him or played for him. But Bill's not good at drafting wide receivers.

"He's not really... I mean... I think losing Josh McDaniels is a big thing. I don't think it's a small thing. I think he's as good as any offensive coordinator in the NFL."

"So Brady's gone, and Josh McDaniels is gone. They had a weird draft. They don't have an elite receiver. I know coordinators. I don't know if it's like, maybe he is Warren Buffett. It's just one really bad investment or maybe, you know, something [worse]?

"I don't know. But it is weird. I'm here to watch it. I don't see them as a playoff team… It feels like it's Belichick's family business. And he wants you to be really comfortable."

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are no longer the kings of the AFC East and will struggle to claim a wild card spot

At best, Bill Belichick and the Patriots can only hope for second place in the AFC East as long as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is healthy. Even then, a wild-card berth would be a tough bet, thanks to the stacked rosters across the rest of the AFC.

Outside of the division, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts have made big moves to strengthen their rosters.

Within the AFC East, the New York Jets had an impressive draft back in April that brought a great crop of new talent to the team. The Miami Dolphins made a trade for speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had nothing but praise for his new quarterback. Bill Belichick will find the division is no pushover like it was in the Brady days.

