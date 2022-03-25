"He is a $30 million chandelier in a rundown mansion" - Colin Cowherd claims Tyreek Hill moved to a washed-up franchise 

Tyreek Hill is now a member of the Miami Dolphins. Over the last several days, seemingly every analyst and pundit has been congratulating the Miami Dolphins and questioning the Chiefs. However, radio host Colin Cowherd expects the trade not to affect what the Dolphins will do next season. Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, here's what he had to say:

"Go look at the last 10 Super Bowl champs. Did they have the fastest wide receiver in the game? Now they all have great coaches, really high-end quarterbacks, pass rushes and good enough weapons. Listen, I like Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. You could give me an F1 racing car."

In classic Cowherd fashion, he started his point out in the neighboring state but started to make it all connect:

"I don't know how to drive it. You can give to have the fastest wide receiver on the planet. He can get the ball to him consistently. This is still a bad owner, an unremarkable GM, a rookie head coach and a C minus quarterback. Why are we making the mistake that Kansas City suddenly is going to tank and Miami's taken over the world Tua as the quarterback?"

Continuing, Cowherd delivered the line of the morning:

"We do this all the time. We fall for the bigger headline. Tyreek Hill is a $30 million chandelier in a rundown mansion."

In one take, he managed to use two metaphors. He says that even with Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins won't know how to use him. In Cowherd's mind, sure, they got Hill. However, they will have no idea how to unlock him like in Kansas City, and the team will be stuck right where it is.

Who are the Miami Dolphins getting in Tyreek Hill?

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Put simply, 2022 will shed light on how the wide receiver works in a different system. Up to this point, as a member of the Chiefs, the wide receiver has one season in which he earned more than 1,400 yards. He has three total seasons in which he has earned at least 1,200 yards and four in which he has earned at least 1,100 yards.

At 28 years old, the wide receiver has been in the league for six years. Meaning, based on his time in Kansas City, he has roughly a 66 percent chance of earning more than 1100 yards this season. Will the Dolphins win the bet, or will Cowherd prove himself correct?

