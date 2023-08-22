Yesterday, Trey Lance had an improvement in form in the San Francisco 49ers' preseason game against the Denver Broncos, as he threw for 173 yards and a touchdown against an interception. The 49ers eventually won that game 21-20 after a buzzer-beating field goal by rookie kicker Jake Moody.

However, that has not dissipated the rumors surrounding Lance. Some say he must go; others say he needs another chance. And one veteran sportscaster is firmly in the former - and then some.

Colin Cowherd thinks Trey Lance is not a good quarterback at all

On Fox Sports 1's The Herd, Colin Cowherd was blunt about what he thought of the 3rd overall pick of 2021. He said:

"He was very competent in the second half apparently I didn't watch but they said he was very competent against USFL guys, who cares. He threw a really ugly pick that's off last week's bad game. You can't throw this if you want to start for Kyle Shanahan. I'd argue you can't throw it if you want to be a backup for Kyle Shanahan, that's a bad throw off a shaky start last week..."

He even predicted that Lance might fall to third-string behind even Sam Darnold, who has been synonymous with struggles throughout his career:

"Brock Purdy has led them to a win in every single game he started and finished, they like winning in coaching fraternities. Sam Donald's had the best camp by far; he's been fantastic and they like him. And then Trey Lance had a bad pick. After struggling last week, it's over... It is okay to fall for the hype. We're all human. We all fall in love; doesn't mean it's gonna be marriage. But when you get data, when you get proof this camp, these games, he's at number three. He's not starting for this team."

Should Trey Lance leave 49ers? Analysts weigh in

If one is Trey Lance, they may be in a conundrum. On one hand, Brock Purdy is now the undisputed star of the San Francisco 49ers. On the other Sam Darnold may not be as successful, but he is showing signs of recovery.

This means Lance will very likely have to find a fresh start elsewhere, as Charles Robinson said on Peacock's Brother from Another:

"I think he needs reps. I think he will ultimately need a fresh start from San Francisco, and he needs to go somewhere they can kind of just reboot it. It's unfortunate, because... He's got talent. That's not a question."

One destination that has been mooted for him is the Minnesota Vikings, according to Kay Adams, She explained why on Up & Adams:

"First of all, cute connection family vibe there, that's his hometown team. You want to send him there, there's no rush for him to like get out there and do anything.

"He can sit, he can develop for a year behind a quarterback who will help teach him. He's not afraid to, you know, he's a very made man. Kirk Cousins, who's still starting there, and has been consistent for the past almost decade for this team."

Cousins is also hitting free agency after this season, so learning from a veteran like him, then taking over in 2024 as a wiser player will not be not the worst thing to happen to someone like Lance.

