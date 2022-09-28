Colin Cowherd bizarrely claims Dak Prescott isn’t a big upgrade over Cooper Rush

Dak Prescott watched Cooper Rush become one win richer after defeating the 2-0 New York Giants on Monday Night Football. In just a couple of weeks, the temporary starter has made some fans question Dak Prescott's abilities in comparison.

One NFL analyst has claimed that Rush and Prescott are closer in skill than most would suspect. Here's how he put it while speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"[Imagine] your starter misses four games, if you can win two [with the backup] and then they find film on him -- it's like Kyle Allen can fool you for a few games, then you get film and you know his limitations."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless All I know is this: I'm certainly not saying Cooper Rush is better than Dak Prescott ... BUT HE HAS PLAYED BETTER IN HIS THREE STARTS, TWO ON THE ROAD, THAN DAK HAS AGAINST GOOD TEAMS OVER HIS LAST 12 GAMES. All I know is this: I'm certainly not saying Cooper Rush is better than Dak Prescott ... BUT HE HAS PLAYED BETTER IN HIS THREE STARTS, TWO ON THE ROAD, THAN DAK HAS AGAINST GOOD TEAMS OVER HIS LAST 12 GAMES.

He went on, claiming Rush was close to the starting quarterback in terms of talent:

"But Cooper Rush has won three-straight Cowboy starts. He's not Dak, although I would say the gap between the two is not as large as the Dak fans want you to believe."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Mike McCarthy defies Jerry Jones about Cooper Rush vs Dak Prescott. Sorry, Mike, you’re just a puppet. Now on @undisputed Mike McCarthy defies Jerry Jones about Cooper Rush vs Dak Prescott. Sorry, Mike, you’re just a puppet. Now on @undisputed

Dak Prescott in recent years

No.4 looks on from the sideline

In 2020, the quarterback's season was cut short due to a grisly ankle injury. That year, he threw for just nine touchdowns and four interceptions. In 2021, the quarterback rebounded in a big way, throwing for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He went 11-5 that year, ultimately winning the NFC East division and making the playoffs. However, his team lost in the wild card round to the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2022, the quarterback is rehabbing from a thumb injury that is expected to sideline him for several more weeks. Until he returns, the team will be Cooper Rush's for now and at 2-1, Cowboys fans are jubilant. That said, the team needs to maintain their momentum and avoid the supposed downturn that can occur after two games.

Dallas will now face the Washington Commanders who are coming off a disappointing loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Look for Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence to have a big day against an offensive line that gave up nine sacks against Philadelphia.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far