Colin Cowherd ends up defending Buccaneers QB in wake of loss to Patrick Mahomes: “Tom Brady today looks like Tom Brady eight years ago”

Tom Brady lost in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch to Patrick Mahomes. However, both quarterbacks saw their share of praise following the game. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd claimed the quarterback looked as good at 45 years old as he did in his late 30s. Here's how he put it, starting off by mentioning the quarterback and his wife's marriage troubles:

"If you want to know why [Tom] and Gisele are reportedly having a marriage conflict, Tom wants to continue playing football. She doesn't want him to. You watched it last night. He's still a top-five quarterback in the league. He's shredding defenses."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII A lot of assumptions being made about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele when no one but them really knows if anything is going on. Let them live and figure out their own marriage. They are the only one’s who know what’s going on and why in their relationship. A lot of assumptions being made about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele when no one but them really knows if anything is going on. Let them live and figure out their own marriage. They are the only one’s who know what’s going on and why in their relationship.

He went on, listing how Brady's teammates, or lack thereof, are the only steps backward for the quarterback:

"The only difference with Tom is that Chris Godwin tends to get hurt. Mike Evans has been out a couple of times. Gronk is not a safety valve in the red zone… Tom Brady today looks like Tom Brady eight years ago. Honestly, he looks better than the last two years in New England. Of course, a lot of that is the weapons he has."

Is Tom Brady heating up after four weeks?

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback had been recording one passing touchdown per game. In Week 1, he threw for just one touchdown and an interception against the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 2 and Week 3, the quarterback threw for one touchdown in each contest.

Mick Shaffer @mickshaffer Mahomes: "I feel like I've had my 'last game against Tom Brady' like four times now." Mahomes: "I feel like I've had my 'last game against Tom Brady' like four times now."

Against the Chiefs, in what Mahomes has said felt like his fourth and final game against the quarterback, the 45-year-old threw for three touchdowns. Additionally, he completed 75 percent of his throws. In 2022, he now has six touchdowns and one interception. He will look to keep up the pace in Week 5 as the team prepares to face the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons are coming off a narrow win against the Cleveland Browns. Despite quarterback Marcus Mariota having a subpar outing, running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley had solid performances. Allgeier recorded an average of 8.4 yards per carry on 10 runs, while Huntley averaged 5.6 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

The Bucs-Falcons game kicks off on Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EST.

