Colin Cowherd downplays Brock Purdy’s talent crediting 49ers HC for elevating $265,000,000 QB's game

Brock Purdy was ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers' 26-21 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday. Mac Jones led San Francisco's offense against the Saints amid Purdy's turf toe injury. Since San Francisco managed an important win over the Saints without Purdy, analyst Colin Cowherd heaped praise on 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. “We said this for years and years about Kyle Shanahan,&quot; Cowherd said on his &quot;The Herd&quot; show on Monday. &quot;He made Matt Schaub a pro-bowler and had a winning record with Brian Hoyer. Made Jimmy Garoppolo almost a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and he pulled some magic yesterday with Mac Jones. Mac Jones threw the ball 39 times on the road, and Mac Jones was great. &quot;The good news for San Francisco is that they now have two quarterbacks that work, one's probably overpaid and one's absolutely underpaid, and I think a lot of Brock Purdy’s success is circumstantial. It's because of Shanahan, and yesterday proves it. Shanahan's playbook might as well be called quarterback for dummies; it's impossible not to figure out.&quot;49ers quarterback Mac Jones completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns against New Orleans. He did extremely well under the circumstances.However, it remains to be seen if Jones can continue to deliver in Purdy's absence. Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers in the offseason. On Wednesday, it was reported that Purdy will be ruled out for two to five weeks. However, on Monday, it was reported that the QB's recovery has been going well and Purdy could be back sooner than expected. Brock Purdy unlikely to face Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of 2025 seasonNFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy - Source: ImagnAlthough Brock Purdy's recovery has been going well, the quarterback is unlikely to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. If Purdy doesn't play, Mac Jones will continue to lead San Francisco's offense. The 49ers have won both their games so far, and will aim to continue their good start to the season. However, they will come up against a Cardinals team that is also unbeaten in two games this season.