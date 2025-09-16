  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Colin Cowherd downplays Brock Purdy’s talent crediting 49ers HC for elevating $265,000,000 QB's game

Colin Cowherd downplays Brock Purdy’s talent crediting 49ers HC for elevating $265,000,000 QB's game

By Arnold
Modified Sep 16, 2025 13:40 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Brock Purdy was ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers' 26-21 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday. Mac Jones led San Francisco's offense against the Saints amid Purdy's turf toe injury.

Ad

Since San Francisco managed an important win over the Saints without Purdy, analyst Colin Cowherd heaped praise on 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

“We said this for years and years about Kyle Shanahan," Cowherd said on his "The Herd" show on Monday. "He made Matt Schaub a pro-bowler and had a winning record with Brian Hoyer. Made Jimmy Garoppolo almost a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and he pulled some magic yesterday with Mac Jones. Mac Jones threw the ball 39 times on the road, and Mac Jones was great.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The good news for San Francisco is that they now have two quarterbacks that work, one's probably overpaid and one's absolutely underpaid, and I think a lot of Brock Purdy’s success is circumstantial. It's because of Shanahan, and yesterday proves it. Shanahan's playbook might as well be called quarterback for dummies; it's impossible not to figure out."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

49ers quarterback Mac Jones completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns against New Orleans. He did extremely well under the circumstances.

However, it remains to be seen if Jones can continue to deliver in Purdy's absence. Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers in the offseason.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Purdy will be ruled out for two to five weeks. However, on Monday, it was reported that the QB's recovery has been going well and Purdy could be back sooner than expected.

Ad

Brock Purdy unlikely to face Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of 2025 season

NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn

Although Brock Purdy's recovery has been going well, the quarterback is unlikely to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ad

If Purdy doesn't play, Mac Jones will continue to lead San Francisco's offense.

The 49ers have won both their games so far, and will aim to continue their good start to the season. However, they will come up against a Cardinals team that is also unbeaten in two games this season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications