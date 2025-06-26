Colin Cowherd draws parallels between Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre as Steelers QB announces retirement timeline

NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers has been ruling the headlines all offseason. Earlier this month, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $13.6 million deal. Rodgers has once again caused a stir by announcing his possible retirement timeline.

After Rodgers opened up his retirement on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd couldn't help but draw parallels between Rodgers and another Green Bay Packers legend, Brett Favre.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd said how Rodgers and Favre's careers have mirrored each other.

"Maybe it's the water in Green Bay, because Brett Favre (is) from the Deep South, and Aaron Rodgers is California cool," Cowherd said. "And what is remarkable, if Aaron has some success this year. ...

"Rodgers and Favre had identical careers. ... They both entered Green Bay as backups, and then eventually, one due to an injury and one due to Favre leaving. B, they eventually get the starting job, and immediately you see a plus talent."

He added how Rodgers and Favre both had remarkable runs with the Packers but failed with the Jets.

"C, Both have profound decade and a half Packer seasons Favre for 16 years, Aaron for 15, and in their prime, John Madden fell in love with Favre felt he was the most talented quarterback, and Aaron wasn't posting all the trophies that that Tom (Brady) was, but the feeling was Aaron's the most talented thrower of the football in the league. ...

"You hear this kind of early retirement talk, and you're like, Favre, Aaron, you guys got years left. And then they go to the Jets, and it's a disaster."

Aaron Rodgers opens up about retirement

Despite just arriving in Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers said that 2025 could be his last year in the NFL. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, he provided a possible retirement timeline.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," he said. "That's why we did a one-year deal. ... So, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I've played 20 freakin' years, it's been a long, long run. I've enjoyed it."

Rodgers added that there is no better place to hand up his helmet than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

