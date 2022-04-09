“Grow up” - Colin Cowherd has had enough of players scrubbing their social media accounts

Colin Cowherd is tired of NFL players scrubbing their social media accounts. Recently, San Francisco 49ers recevier Deebo Samuel deleted all of his 49ers posts from his accounts and Kyler Murray doing the same. Cowherd is not impressed.

Both Murray and Samuel are believed to have done so as the pair want new contracts with their respective teams but are yet to put pen to paper. Cowherd called the move embarrassing on his show 'The Herd' and claimed that some NFL players are still kids emotionally.

He said:

“We all understand that athletes are physically big and strong. But I'm continually reminded that emotionally they're just kids. Deebo Samuel Niners wide receiver/running back/ Mr. Do everything joined a disturbing trend this week, when he pulled off his social media, anything to do with a 49ers. Oh, brother grow up."

The famous broadcaster went on:

"If you work for an insurance company and you get fired after 25 years, and you race to your social media to take, you know, State Farm off your bio. But running to your social media, Deebo Samuel, Kyler Murray, or whoever, because contract negotiations have a brief hiccup or you don't get exactly what you want is really embarrassing. They're called contract negotiations for a reason. I've been through 12, you don't get everything you want.”

As Colin Cowherd stated, it is not a good look for players who do this. While for some there is a hint of validity, in reality, they do not want franchises and fans to see their past tweets. After all, there is an entire army of Twitter users out there to exhume old tweets and embarrass the players.

Colin Cowherd would franchise tag Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has a very bruising style of play

Colin Cowherd further stated that he would franchise tag Samuel. Given the style that he plays with, it's tough and brusing. The receiver will not age well in the league.

The media personality also brought to light the dangers of paying Samuel given his injury history, stating that the dynamic playmaker has never played a full season in the league.

He added:

“He gets hurt a lot, he plays one way and isn’t going to age well. He has never played a full season. Two years ago he played seven games.”

It will be interesting to see exactly what the 49ers do with their star playmaker given his importance to the offense.

Without him, the roster loses some of its pop. With the way the league is going, if San Francisco don't pay him top dollar, there will be at least two or three teams that will.

