Colin Cowherd claims Cowboys have two QB1s in Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush in 2022

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who has filled in for an injured Dak Prescott, led the Dallas Cowboys to a third straight win this season as they defeated their division rivals the Washington Commanders in Week 4 by 25-10.

Rush is now 4-0 as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, and he has kept the team afloat in the absence of Prescott, who suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following another great performance from Cooper Rush, Colin Cowherd is confident that the Cowboys have two QB1s as the gap between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush is not that big. Here's what Cowherd said:

"Most people aren't saying Cooper Rush is Dak Prescott, but he's won four straight starts. Okay, right. Teddy Bridgewater. won five straight starts for the saints as a backup. Why? Because Teddy Bridgewater is an arguable starter. He's a low end starter or a great backup. Cooper Rush is a great backup. Or perhaps he's a low end starter."

Colin Cowherd added:

"Well, most of us and most people I know in the league consider Dak Prescott, a middle of the pack starter. So Dak is better than Cooper rush. But it's not a huge gap."

Cowherd continued:

"If you put Dak on the field going up against Cooper rush, Dak better, a little better. And that's why paying him $40 million is sort of a cautionary tale on what happens when you don't have a quarterback that can elevate others..."

Although Dak Prescott is better than Cooper Rush on paper, the backup quarterback has certainly raised his value to the franchise. There might be other teams as well who might look to get Rush, as he has arguably played better than many quarterbacks in the league.

Dak Prescott is expected to make his much-awaited return against the Los Angeles Rams next week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

Barring any late setbacks, Prescott is scheduled to make his return from injury next week against the Los Angeles Rams. It is certainly not the most ideal game for him to make his return as the Rams will possess a tough challenge for the Cowboys.

In his absence, the Cowboys have won all three games, and now Prescott will be making his return against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Following the game against the Rams, the Cowboys will face the high-flying Eagles, and there is a high possibility that Prescott could be under pressure if he doesn't get a positive result in either of those games. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys fare with Prescott back.

