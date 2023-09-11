Daniel Jones and the New York Giants had high hopes for the 2023 NFL season. They were looking to build momentum from last season’s Wild Card Round playoff victory on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Dallas Cowboys had other plans in Week 1.

The Giants were humiliated by their NFC East rivals, 40-0. They were already down 26-0 at halftime and never generated momentum to show some fight. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd took note of this disappointment, saying that the Giants had no answers for their opponents.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colin Cowherd criticizes Daniel Jones after a terrible performance

In his quick reaction after the Cowboys-Giants game, the FS1’s “The Herd” host and The Volume podcast network founder shared with John Middlekauff:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

“I feel this way about Daniel Jones. If everything's in place, he's got time to throw. The play calling works. He's not sped up... He can work. But the Cowboys D-line just engulfed and overwhelmed the Giants O-line after about that first drive.”

The Cowboys’ defense kept the pressure on Jones, leading to seven sacks. Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong had two sacks each, while Chauncey Golston, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons had one apiece.

Even in the plays when he wasn’t sacked, Jones couldn’t get in his timing because the Dallas Cowboys got the best of the New York Giants offensive line. The former Duke standout ended with only 15 completions out of 28 attempts for 104 yards and two interceptions.

Those interceptions were courtesy of DaRon Bland and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Bland returned his first-quarter pick for a touchdown, stretching Dallas’ lead to 16-0.

Cowherd added:

“I thought the Giants O-line, though it's young, could sustain some sort of, pocket shield for Daniel Jones. The Giants were completely overwhelmed up front, and Jones is just not the kind of player that can overcome that. He just can't.”

Daniel Jones’ struggles affected the entire Giants' offense

Since Jones cannot move the chains, the Giants were a disaster during their 2023 season-opener. No wonder fans left MetLife Stadium early, and for good reason.

Aside from two interceptions, Jones had two fumbles that he luckily recovered. But those blunders might have had a domino effect on his teammates because Isaiah Hodgins, Matt Breida, and John Michael Schmitz Jr. also dropped balls.

The fifth-year quarterback couldn’t get the passing game going, with tight end Darren Waller leading all receivers with 36 yards. Their ground game was a non-factor, as Saquon Barkley finished with only 51 rushing yards.

The Giants finished the game with 171 total yards, generating only 2.6 yards per play. They only had 63 passing yards on 17 completions, translating to a dismal 1.7 yards per catch.

Daniel Jones and the Giants will have the chance to bounce back from this nightmare by defeating the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 2.