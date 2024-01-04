Colin Cowherd goes against Travis Kelce's wisdom, places Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the hot seat

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of few head coaches rumored to be on the potential hot seat.

While the Steelers are currently 9-7 and have a chance at playoffs, some think the Steelers organization may move on from Tomlin. He has failed to win a game in the postseason since the 2016 postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce stood up for Tomlin this week, saying it's crazy that the media and others want to see him fired. Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, who hosts his show, the Herd with Colin Cowherd, responded to Kelce's comment. He thinks Tomlin is a good coach but not an offensive-minded coach who can elevate Pittsburgh's struggling offense.

"Your team has plateaued," said Cowherd, "What you bring to the table, they no longer need, and your services would be great elsewhere. Nobody thinks Mike Tomlin is a lousy coach. But the NFL has pivoted to offense, and the Steelers have been a bottom-ten offense in five straight years."

"But you can also argue, what he brings to the table, Pittsburgh has coming out of their eyes and don't need it anymore. They need somebody to take that toughness, an offensive coach, and elevate the offense. Because they've become a bad offense."

Here's the comment by Kelce Cowherd responded to:

"The media’s so dumb. Why do we do the media? Bunch of jacka--es. Just a bunch of jacka--es. Just out here talking f---ing nonsense. One of the best coaches the NFL’s ever even seen, about to possibly get his 17th consecutive non-losing season. Jesus Christ."

Including this season, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Mike Tomlin during Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

As mentioned above, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach. The Steelers (9-7) will have a winning record this season.

Tomlin became Pittsburgh's head coach in 2007 and made ten postseason appearances. He's had three 8-8 seasons in his career, has led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances and won Super Bowl XLIII in his second season as their head coach.

While Tomlin may not have had a losing season in his tenure, Pittsburgh could move on from him at the end of the season and look for a new head coach to lead the team. It would be somewhat surprising to see the Steelers move on from him, and it will be a tough decision the Steelers brass will have to make.

