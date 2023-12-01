The San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy is, without a doubt, the greatest Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history.

Drafted 262nd and last overall in 2022, he first became the team's starting quarterback late in that season thanks to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He then shocked fans and analysts by winning all his starts and taking the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

But even as he continues his magnificence, Purdy has a surprising detractor in sportscaster Colin Cowherd, who mocked his sartorial choice on The Herd:

"I like my quarterbacks to be adults. I don't want them to be frat boys. So [Philadelphia Eagles QB] Jalen Hurts at the podium is the best podium quarterback in the league. Hat on forward, professional, almost manicured. Got that CEO-like, a real grown-up.

"You've got a hat on backwards. He's not a franchise quarterback. Come on. If that guy came to move your couch, you'd be like, 'Are you a professional?' I don't know. I'm telling you, it really bothers me."

Fans immediately jumped to the player's defense, attacking Cowherd as well:

"What a boomer take lol"

Fully recovered from arm injury, Brock Purdy focusing on NFL Championship rematch vs. Eagles

If Brock Purdy has an answer in his mind, then it is not aimed at Colin Cowherd and the hat take. Instead, it is aimed at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFC's best team routed his San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game earlier this year, and it was one to forget for him. He broke his arm right in the opening drive and was replaced by Josh Johnson, only to be returned to the field after Johnson got concussed.

During the ensuing offseason, Purdy underwent surgery. Speaking to the press on Thursday, he stressed that it was all in the past now, and that the impending rematch between the two teams was the focus:

"Am I going to go in there and get all sentimental about, ‘Man, I've come a long way since.' It's not really like that. We have a goal in mind and I'm trying to be the best version of myself every week."

The Eagles-49ers rematch can be seen on FOX beginning at 4:25 PM ET.