The Jordan Love era in Green Bay has officially begun as the Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19 in their first pre-season game. Love started the game and looked quite confident, which gave hope to Packers fans around the world.

He completed 7/10 of his throws for 46 yards and a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. After Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, Love was handed the keys to the organization, and he didn't look bad in his first outing.

However, Colin Cowherd was not particularly impressed with what he saw from the Green Bay Packers quarterback. He didn't find anything exciting about Rodgers' successor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colin Cowherd doesn't see any 'wow' factor in Jordan Love

Jordan Love: Packers Bengals Football

Here's what Cowherd said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"Less than seven yards per completion. Less than five yards per attempt. What am I supposed to make of it? Well, I make of it the biggest throw of the game. Clean pocket, wide open, tight end. And he not only missed it, he missed it badly."

"It's year four in the NFL, he is what I was told throughout the off season. I thought he would be, he's a game manager. There's no special there, you can say what you want about Justin Fields, you see wow all the time. I saw wow this weekend with Anthony Richardson."

"Jordan Love had the cleanest pre-season pocket of any quarterback, he had the least pressure and they're still babysitting him under five yards an attempt you cannot miss open throws."

While Jordan Love didn't make any spectacular plays, he did the basic things pretty well. Replacing Aaron Rodgers isn't easy for anyone, and the pressure is on the former Utah quarterback to perform well.

Cowherd has often been critical of young quarterbacks, which is why unless Love puts up monster stats, the talk show host will continue to undermine him.

Expand Tweet

Jordan Love has to show out for the Packers in 2023

Packers Camp Football

The race for the NFC North will be extremely tight this upcoming season. Although the Detroit Lions are the odds-on favorite to win, the other three teams have a decent chance of surpassing them.

It is up to Love to get the most out of his team, as the Packers have a talented roster and an equally talented offensive unit that can thrive if their quarterback performs well.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.