Colin Cowherd lists 4 stages of Aaron Rodgers’ career declaring potential Steelers stint void of playoff chances

Aaron Rodgers remains one of the biggest names on the NFL’s free agent market, but if the veteran quarterback lands in Pittsburgh, Colin Cowherd doesn’t believe the move will lead to a playoff return.

On Monday’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd outlined the “four stages” of Rodgers’ career and clarified that a Steelers stint would land firmly in the final, least promising phase.

“There have been several stages of Aaron Rodgers’ career,” Cowherd said. “Stage one, he plays for a great organization, and he’s in his prime: MVPs, Super Bowl trophy, consistent Division 1.

"Stage two was, he changes coaches, he now looks like he’s out of his prime. He’s still really, really, really good, but the last year he missed the playoffs. Stage three is bad organization, clearly passed his prime because of an injury. He was five and 12.”

That fourth stage, Cowherd argued, would play out if Rodgers were to sign with the Steelers.

“And now the final stage looks like, if he signed with the Steelers. He’s on the doorstep of retirement," Cowherd added. "He is clearly a pocket quarterback, with a big brand that’s well run, except for offense. Folks, that doesn’t sound like a playoff team in a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. It doesn’t feel like a playoff team.”

Aaron Rodgers still weighing options ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers, who turns 42 later this year, was released by the New York Jets in February after an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. The Jets finished 5-12. Despite the setback, Rodgers has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Steelers.

Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II confirmed earlier this month that the franchise had met with the four-time MVP. Coach Mike Tomlin has called their conversations “productive,” but no deal has been reached.

Cowherd’s concerns center less on Rodgers’ ability and more on Pittsburgh’s infrastructure. While the Steelers are one of the NFL’s most stable franchises, their offense has lagged in recent years, cycling through coordinators and quarterbacks with little progress.

For Cowherd, Rodgers joining a team with offensive inconsistencies and entrenched division rivals like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow doesn’t inspire much postseason confidence. He floated the New York Giants as a more sensible landing spot, citing their offensive scheme and need for veteran leadership.

Rodgers has not offered a public timeline for his decision, but with training camps only a few months away, clarity is expected soon. Until then, debate continues over where and how this final stage of his storied career will unfold.

