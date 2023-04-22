Colin Cowherd is making another hot take, saying that Hendon Hooker is a more solid option than other quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cowherd said in a recent video posted on The Volume YouTube channel:

“I think it's a real concern about Bryce Young. It's why there's a quarterback for Tennessee that may go in the second round, Hendon Hooker. The knock on him is that he had an ACL injury. But he's a big, strong kid who throws a beautiful football.

“He may be your best bet. He may be your best bet in this draft. I don't know that to be true, but he is big; he's strong; he's got a big arm, and, you know, he's older, so he's a more mature kid, right, than your average 21, 22-year-old quarterback coming in. He's, you know, he's been around a while.”

Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee in November 2022. The Volunteers lost that game against the South Carolina Gamecocks 63-38. The injury also halted what could have been a season worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration.

However, the fifth-year senior ended his collegiate football career with an impressive 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. The North Carolina native transferred to Tennessee after three seasons with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Could Hendon Hooker squeeze into first round of 2023 NFL draft?

Despite having solid numbers during his time at Tennessee, Hendon Hooker might be taken in round two, says Cowherd.

Four quarterback prospects could go off the board in the first round. Young canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, making him a potential No. 1 draft pick for the Carolina Panthers.

C.J. Stroud also has a solid case to be the first quarterback drafted in 2023. Anthony Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback with a lot of upside, while Will Levis flashed a strong arm for Kentucky.

However, given the draft’s unpredictability, any team needing a quarterback might take a flyer on Hendon Hooker. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts could take a monumental gamble by taking him early. Likewise, the Green Bay Packers could use some depth at quarterback, especially if Aaron Rodgers gets traded to the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could consider Hooker, as only Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are their quarterbacks. The Minnesota Vikings could also roll the dice due to Kirk Cousins’ expiring contract. These factors could determine where Hendon Hooker would start his NFL career.

