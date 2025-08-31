  • home icon
"They just had no idea" - Colin Cowherd mocks Browns' Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry over Arch Manning scouting trip

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 31, 2025 01:45 GMT
On Saturday, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and Jimmy Haslam visited the Texas-Ohio State game to scout a potential future franchise quarterback.

They had entered the day thinking that Arch Manning would prove why he was among the most highly-hyped prospects of the 2020s, but saw the opposite performance. The nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli was intercepted once and committed two turnovers on downs against a touchdown, as the Longhorns lost 7-14.

And sportscaster Colin Cowherd had a fantastic time mocking Berry and Haslam for their misjudgment, saying that the Buckeyes' Julian Sayin would stand a better chance with the team:

Also offering mockery was Ben Axelrod, senior editor at Awful Announcing:

Also in attendance was Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who watched his first college football game since assuming the position in 2020:

Colin Cowherd discussed the possibility of Browns drafting Arch Manning before

This, however, is not the first time Colin Cowherd discussed the Browns-Arch Manning links.

Quarterback instability has been an endemic part of the franchise ever since its reactivation in 1999, with no less than 40 players having started as of 2024. Only thrice has the same quarterback started every game in a season.

Two of those instances came from Baker Mayfield, their first overall pick in the 2018 Draft who proved himself a great boon and, in 2020, led them to their first postseason appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since 1994. However, after a slump in 2021, he was dumped onto the Carolina Panthers in 2022 to make way for the legally embattled Deshaun Watson.

That move has proven disastrous. Watson did not play until late in the season because of a league suspension stemming from his sexual conduct investigation. He was decent in 2023, going 5-1 before suffering a shoulder injury that took him out of commission, but then regressed to 1-6 in 2024 before tearing his Achilles.

And with him tearing that tendon again in 2025 and sitting out the season, the Browns entered panic mode. They drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and brought back Joe Flacco, and even that may not be enough.

Hence, the rumors surrounding Manning. In an episode of The Herd last month, Colin Cowherd called such interest "the worst-kept secret in the South":

“The Mannings are royalty to Jimmy Haslam. Jimmy Haslam also loves headlines. So this is not a conspiracy theory, OK? The circle of trust for Jimmy Haslam is the Manning family and Jimmy Sexton. Sabans, Manning, Haslam, South.”

The Browns begin their 2025 campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.

