Caleb Williams is looking to break out in his sophomore season with the Chicago Bears after a debut that showed some promise but was largely stifled by uninspired coaching. And Colin Cowherd knows who will be the most important person in that attempt.
Speaking on Monday's episode of FS1's The Herd, he identified new head coach Ben Johnson as that person (from 3:22 in the video below):
"Ben's the brains of the operation. So just giving Caleb Williams - upgrade O-line, a competent offensive coach with vision, and an offensive sensibility from a defensive staff that fell apart, you're talking about a difference of winning and losing games."
Speaking during OTAs last week, Johnson said of the importance of building rapport with his quarterback:
"You don't walk in Day 1 and expect that to be achieved. The more time we spend together, he understands that I have his best interests at hearts, and vice versa. He's going to go out there and play as well as he possibly can, not just for himself or me, but for the whole team and the city."
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle had said of Williams during rookie camp earlier this month:
"He is very eager to do work. He's here after hours. He is really trying to get it right. We're giving him scripts... I think it's really important to him that he gets it right. I think his teammates can feel that. I think his teammates feel a guy that's trying to take the next step. It's been a really positive exposure thus far."
Caleb Williams' OTA struggles scrutinized
Speaking of those OTAs, Adam Hoge thinks Caleb Williams was only decent at best there. Speaking on the CHGO Bears Podcast with Mark Carman, he said:
"It’s interesting that one, what appeared to be his best throw of the entire day, when he hit DJ Moore deep down that left sideline, it was probably more like a deep out… Caleb came back towards where the coaches were. Ben Johnson was like, ‘You can’t do that.’ Like, so I don’t know what wasn’t right there, but again, it gets back to the accountability thing."
Team OTAs resume on Tuesday, May 27.
