Colin Cowherd names his 2023 Super Bowl favorites based on trend featuring Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford 

Colin Cowherd thinks Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams are one of the favorites for the 2023 Super Bowl. Russell Wilson, and Denver, along with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, also feature as well.

With the NFL Draft now over, everyone is looking at the rosters teams now have with their talented draftees and for Cowherd, the Rams, Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos are at the top of the conversation when talking about winning the 2023 Super Bowl.

Cowherd was speaking on the Colin Cowherd podcast and said that the Denver Broncos have massively upgraded their roster, while the Rams have everything they need to go back-to-back.

Cowherd said:

"So they've switched the coach to the right side of the ball. They bring in a Hall of Fame level quarterback to replace Drew Lock. They already had the receivers and targets in place. They massively upgrade their pass rush and defensive line. So now I've got the three things. Make it four that are the key to the Rams success."

Cowherd continued:

"Offensive coach, star quarterback, plenty of weapons and a great pass rush. Oh, by the way, Rams have Jalen Ramsey at corner and the Broncos Patrick Surtain may have been one of the top two or three draft picks last year from Bama. He's a great corner for Denver. They are to me in the top three teams. That should be Super Bowl favorites.

Cowherd added:

"You look at what won for the Rams. You look at what won for the Buccaneers the year before and you look at what Denver has the star quarterback, lots of weapons. Really good pass rush and an offensive-minded coach from Arians, McVay, Nathaniel Hackett, from Brady to Stafford to Russell Wilson."

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams go back-to-back?

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

The Rams have a genuine shot at winning back-to-back Super Bowls. However, this is before a pass has been thrown and before training camp where injuries can happen.

Having added linebacker Bobby Wagner from Seattle to essentially replace Von Miller and receiver Allen Robinson from Chicago, the Rams are again, seriously stacked. It remains to be seen if Odell Beckham Jr. returns, but Stafford still has a plethora of talent to throw to.

Everything is in place for the reigning Super Bowl champs to, at least, get back to the postseason, and once there, anything can happen.

