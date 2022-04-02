Bobby Wagner contract: How much will Rams LB earn in Los Angeles? 

Yesterday, one of the top free agents left on the market, Bobby Wagner, signed with the Los Angeles Rams. The Seattle Seahawks' decision to cut Wagner in early March was a surprise. The move saved Seahawks nearly $16 million in cap space, and it happened within 24 hours of the team sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Wagner's new deal with the Rams is a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million in incentives.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Seahawks' Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West.

Wagner's decision came down to the Ravens and Rams, per Richard Sherman who said the Ravens made a last-minute push.

"The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up." - Richard Sherman via Twitter

At age 31 and entering his 11th season in the league, Wagner brings tremendous leadership ability and is still one of the best linebackers in the league.

Last season, Wagner set a career-high in tackles in a single-season, recording 170 total tackles. He also added three tackles for loss, five pass deflections, one interception and one sack. He was also named to the second-team All-Pro, which ended his streak of five straight first-team selections.

Wagner is a Super Bowl champ, and his career stats are one of a future Hall-of-Famer. He has 1,383 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, 60 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and four defensive touchdowns.

Bobby Wagner joins a loaded Los Angeles Rams roster

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The rich get richer. The Los Angeles Rams roster is absolutely loaded, to say the least. Just this off-season, they've added wide receiver Allen Robinson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, left tackle Joe Noteboom, center Brian Allen, and wide receiver Brandon Powell.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams have three absolute studs and players who are arguably the best at their positions. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and Wagner have combined for 21 Pro Bowls, 16 All-Pro selections, and have won a combined three Super Bowls.

JPA Football  @jpafootball



21 Pro Bowls

16 All-Pros

JPA Football  @jpafootball

#Rams Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner combine for:
21 Pro Bowls
16 All-Pros
3x Super Bowls

Then, you have the loaded offense led by Pro-Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams also signed top free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson to pair with the triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp. The Rams retained tight-end Tyler Higbee this off-season and will have a healthy Cam Akers leading the backfield this season.

Bobby Wagner will remain in the NFC West and will face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, twice a season. It's safe to say the Rams have gotten much better with this signing.

